Brooklyn Center Man Charged with Murder in Death of Ex-Wife

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Brooklyn Center man accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife who had remarried four days earlier has been charged in Hennepin County.

Sixty-four-year-old Robert McCloud is charged with intentional second-degree murder in last week's death of 48-year-old Lauri Deatherage inside her Robbinsdale home.

Civil court records show that Lauri Deatherage finalized a divorce with McCloud about three years ago. She married Billy Deatherage last week and the couple was in the process of moving to Arkansas.

Billy Deatherage said he met his wife 30 years ago while stationed at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota. They reconnected as friends about four years ago and he proposed this spring.

