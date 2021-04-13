Brooklyn Center Police Chief, Cop Who Fatally Shot Motorist Quit
BROOKLYN CENTER (AP) --A Brooklyn Center police officer who fatally shot a man during a traffic stop and the city's chief of police resigned Tuesday.
Officer Kim Potter and Police Chief Tim Gannon both resigned two days after the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center.
Potter was a 26-year veteran. She had been on administrative leave following Sunday's shooting.
Gannon has said he believed Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun when she was going for her Taser.
She can be heard on her body camera video shouting ``Taser! Taser!''
Activists say Wright was racially profiled.
His death has sparked two days of clashes between police and protesters.
