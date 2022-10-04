Brief Blast of Cold Air Moving Into Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- You might need to turn the furnace on this week if you haven't done it already.
Wednesday will be another warm one, but a strong cold front will move through Wednesday night and bring cooler temperatures across the region with breezy northwest winds on Thursday.
The cold won't last long, as another mild air mass will settle in later this weekend and early next week.
October has gotten off to a mild start with a high of 73 degrees in St. Cloud on Sunday, 75 degrees on Monday, and 73 again on Tuesday.
