Brian S. Haffner, 55, St. Joseph

July 28, 1968 - November 1, 2023

Brian died on November 1, 2023 at Quiet Oaks Hospice Home. Cancer did not stop his determination to live life as fully as he could. He was born on July 28, 1968 to John Haffner and Joan Atwood Haffner. He attended various schools growing up.

He married Kelly Schmitt on January 6, 2003. Brian was proud of his 23 yr work history with FDC in St. Cloud. Brian was an avid pool player--it was his passion. He mentored countless others along the way. His many wins at the state and national level were a testament to his skill.

He enjoyed doing crafts of all kinds: painting on canvas, woodwork carvings, and creating wood jewelry, just to name a few. Brian was a one-of-a kind friend, always doing what he could to help others. He was especially known for his sense of humor. His smart aleck comments got many laughs. You knew Brian liked you if he poked fun at your expense.

His favorite activity was spending time with his 3 grandchildren; attending their sports/school events and treating them to homecooked meals, Pizza Ranch outings, and gift scavenger hunts on Christmas Day.

Brian is survived by his stepson, Josh DeWenter (Malorie) , grandchildren: Stella, Hudson, and Tucker (St Joseph, Mn). Siblings: Mike Haffner, Michelle Schilling, Kevin Haffner, Rodney Haffner and Colleen Smith Good friends: Earl Gertken, Gloria and Andy Notsch, Teresa and Mark Steinhouse, TJ Steinhouse, Paul Morrison, LeeAnn Ruegemer and so many others.

He was preceded in death: by his wife Kelly, his parents, and his brother Dale Haffner. Plans for a Memorial will be scheduled at a future date.

We want to extend an extra "thank you" to Quiet Oaks Hospice House and Moments Hospice for their excellent care and support to our family. Lastly, a huge THANK YOU to Brian's pool player community for honoring Brian with his final wish; a pool tournament farewell party. It made him so happy.

WE HONOR YOU NOW IN OUR HEARTS AND FOREVER!