Brian John Bensen, 66, St. Cloud

June 24, 1950 - January 1, 2017

Funeral services will be Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 3:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Saturday, January 7, 2017 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Sunday. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Brian was born June 24, 1950 in St. Cloud, MN to John H. and Helen I. (Cater) Bensen. He was a 1968 graduate of St. Cloud Technical High School and received degrees from University of Nebraska, Lincoln and St. Cloud State University. Brian married Jan Erickson on May 27, 1972 in St. Cloud, MN. Brian was employed by St. Cloud School District 742 for 4 years and then worked for Sherburne County from 1978 until his retirement in 2014. During his tenure with Sherburne County he worked as an environmental inspector, building inspector, zoning administrator, personnel manager and county administrator. Brian was a member of First United Methodist Church, Kiwanis, St. Cloud Tech Alumni Board, Minnesota Association of Counties, and served on the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Citizens Board for 14 years. He enjoyed wine making, hunting and canoeing (with a trip to the Boundary Waters almost every year since the age of 14).