Brenda Lea (Head) Tretter, 62, Little Falls

March 11, 1959 - November 23, 2021

Brenda Lea (Head) Tretter, 62, of Little Falls, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd. A funeral service will take place at the Camp Ripley Chapel at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 inside the main gates of the military base. Pastor Tim Sumner will officiate.

Interment will follow at the Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery. Please bring valid Government issued ID.

Brenda was born on March 11, 1959 in Wadena, MN to Byron and Shirley (McCoy) Head. She left school after 8th grade and was married at 16 years old to Gary Pierzinski. The couple soon welcomed one daughter, Melanie.

At the age of 18, Brenda and Gary divorced. She then joined the United States Army, a career that would last 23 years. During her time working at Camp Ripley, she met her second husband, Robert Tretter. The two were married October 6, 1989 and to this union another daughter, Lindsey, was born.

Brenda is survived by her daughters, Melanie Pierzinski and Lindsey Tretter; mother, Shirley Feakes; grandson, Hunter Adamski; siblings, Sheri LaCroix, Elsie (Duane) Miller and Wally Head; three stepsons and their families: Robert, Scott, and Troy Tretter and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Tretter; father, Byron Head; and brother, William "Billy" Head.