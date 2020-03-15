Boys and Girls Clubs to Offer Childcare for Healthcare Families

ST. CLOUD -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota will be offering childcare to emergency and healthcare families only, during the temporary school closings the next two weeks.

Starting Monday, care will be available at Mississippi Heights, Pine Meadow, and Madison elementary schools Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Parents are asked to send a cold lunch and snacks along for their kids.

President and CEO Mary Swingle says there will be no registration processing or daily fees, but parents will need to provide proof of employment in the form of either an ID badge or a pay stub.

