Boys and Girls Club To Hold Spring Showcase at the Paramount

ST. CLOUD -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota are hosting their annual Spring Showcase Wednesday.

Get our free mobile app

Aimee Minnerath is the Director of Communications for the organization. She says this event will reveal the strength and endurance our youth demonstrated during the pandemic.

It's not just dance happening on stage, we have our Youth of the Year speech, our digital arts program made a video and then we have a youth who will present a poem he created highlighting mental health.

Minnerath says in addition to the onstage events, there will also be over 250 different types of artwork on display in the lobby.

She says they wouldn't be able to fund their many programs, such as this showcase, without some outstanding community partnerships.

These partnerships make sure we continue to provide quality programs like the arts initiative, our meal program, daily homework help and tutoring, daily fitness challenges to help keep kids active and healthy.

Minnerath says Crew Carwash is hosting a fundraiser this weekend (May 13th-15th) to provide a free Ultimate Wash to any customer who visits and makes a donation. She says Crew will then donate 100 percent of the proceeds to the Boys and Girls Clubs.

The showcase starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre and is free to attend.