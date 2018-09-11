Boyfriend Charged In Death of Dakota County Woman

HASTINGS (AP) -- The boyfriend of a woman whose body was found encased in an icy pond in Dakota County has been charged in her death.

Forty-year-old Uriah Schulz is expected to make his initial appearance in court Tuesday on a charge of unintentional second-degree murder. Police began to investigate the disappearance of 41-year-old Elizabeth Perrault on Feb. 22. Her body was found not far from her home in the holding pond in Burnsville a month later. An autopsy showed she suffered blows to her head.

Schulz told police he last saw Perrault Nov. 1 when she left in a car with two unidentified women who were supposedly taking her to a dependency treatment facility.