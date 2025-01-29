Border Patrol Stops $1.34M Worth of Fraudulent Gas Engines

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) stopped 42 pallets of fraudulent gas engines from China from leaving Minneapolis-St. Paul’s Express Consignment Facility last week.

Officers say there were 1,134 engines total, with 27 engines a pallet, valuing about $1.34 million.

Get our free mobile app

These pallets, which were going to various U.S. businesses, were seized for lack of proper documentation and were turned over to Homeland Security.