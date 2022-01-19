Boogaloo Bois Member Sentenced for Illegal Possession

MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Cloud man who is a self-described member of the "Boogaloo Bois" has been sentenced.

Twenty-seven-year-old Michael Dahlager was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for owning two drop-in auto sears, which are devices that convert semi-automatic guns into fully automatic weapons.

In November of 2020, the FBI started an investigation into Dahlager.

Get our free mobile app

At the time of his arrest in April 2021 agents recovered six auto sears and a silencer from Dahlager's vehicle and home.