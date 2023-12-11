Bonnie M. “Bonnie” Snyder, 88, Sartell

May 6, 1935 - December 5, 2023

attachment-Bonnie Snyder loading...

Bonita "Bonnie" May Snyder passed away on December 5, 2023 in St. Cloud. Bonnie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was embraced in life and now in memory by the love of many.

Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at First United Methodist Church, Sartell, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Church. Private Family Burial will be held at a later date in the Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery, Little Falls.

Bonnie was born on May 6, 1935, in Freeport, Ill. to Dorothy and Walter Babcock. Bonnie was a sister to Norm (Judy) Babcock and Joanne (Gene) Kimble.

Bonnie married Gordon Snyder in 1953 in Freeport, Ill. and together they welcomed three sons, Scott, Mitch and Cameron. Living in Freeport, DeKalb, and Fargo, Gordon and Bonnie settled in Grand Forks, where they lived until both retired from the University of North Dakota. They later moved to the St. Cloud area and were part of the community at First United Methodist Church in Sartell. Gordon and Bonnie were happily married for 62 years.

Bonnie is preceded in death by mother Dorothy, father Walter, stepfaher Milton, husband Gordon, sons Scott and Mitch, and brother Norm.

Bonnie is survived by son Cameron and daughter-in-law Kim Snyder; daughter-in-law Cherie Myers, grandson Greg (Jim Meyers) Snyder, granddaughter Angela Snyder, grandson Aaron (Kasey) Snyder, grandson Logan, grandson Brennan, great-grandchildren Aaden, Olivia and Jonah, and sister Joanne.

The family is grateful for Bonnie’s friends in the South Grand View Estates community and First United Methodist Church, and the care Bonnie received in her last days from the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Cloud Hospital.