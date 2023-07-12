Cajun Restaurant Planning to Open in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new restaurant is in the works for downtown St. Cloud.

The Boil has started a Facebook page. They say they are opening in the building at 801 West St. Germain Street.

That building is where JL Beers was located for a short period from March 2016 until May 2017.

Before that, it was the longtime home of the Landmark bar. It has sat empty for the past six years.

Sheila Devine is the broker who represented The Boil. She says the owners of the restaurant are leasing the building, which remains for sale as an investment property.

The restaurant has a target opening date of sometime in September. The owners live in Shakopee but are planning to move to St. Cloud to start this new business.

St. Cloud city officials say no city building permits or applications have been applied for yet. Of course, if they are going to serve alcohol they will eventually have to apply for a liquor license with the city with the approval coming from the St. Cloud City Council.

The Boil's Facebook page says they are a Cajun and Creole restaurant, saying they will serve

'delicious seafood boils with a variety of Louisiana style flavors and spices'.

WJON News has reached out to the owners for comment and we will update this story as we know more.

The Boil is just the latest in a number of new downtown businesses that have either opened up in the past few months or have announced plans to open in the near future including the Blue Goose Speakeasy, Tequliatown Mexican Restaurant, Oblivion Coffee Bar, and Whit's Craft tap wall.

