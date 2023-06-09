ROCORI Considering Naming Basketball Court After HOF Coach

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- The varsity basketball court at ROCORI high school could soon have a new name.

During its meeting on Monday, the school board will consider a Memorandum of Agreement with the ROCORI Basketball Alumni Association to name the court in honor of Hall of Fame coach Bob Brink.

He served as ROCORI's head coach for 43 years from 1969 until 2012. He won 22 conference championships and his teams made 13 state tournament appearances, winning the state title in 1988. He is the second-winningest boys' basketball coach in Minnesota history with 936 wins.

He was inducted into both the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame.

Brink passed away in 2021 at the age of 84.

The Alumni Association would be responsible for all costs associated with the naming of Bob Brink Court. The specific terms of the agreement would be a minimum of 30 years through 2053.

