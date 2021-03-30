Boat Club Ready for 2nd Summer on Horseshoe Chain of Lakes

COLD SPRING -- This summer you can go boating on the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes and you don't even have to own a boat. This is actually the second year "Your Boat Club" has had a location at Shady's Long Shots by the golf course on Schneiders Lake.

Co-owner Michael Jellish says the membership-based service had a big year last year.

Last year with the pandemic and everything that was extremely busy. Every Tuesday felt like a Saturday.

Jellish says they have multiple packages for memberships which gives you unlimited access to their boats on 24 different lakes around the state.

And then they can come in and use our boats and offices as often as they would like. We have an online registration system. We currently have 24 locations, the Horseshoe Chain is one of them and one of our newer ones. But, once you're a member you can use the boats at all of our locations.

Jellish says they have a fleet of 300 boats.

You can also do a rental option for anywhere from a half-day to a whole week.

Jellish says they are hiring at their Cold Spring location and plan to be open for the season the first week in May.

