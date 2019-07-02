Boat Rental Club Expanding to Lake Mille Lacs

LAKE MILLE LACS -- There is a new option for you to rent a boat on Lake Mille Lacs. "Your Boat Club" has announced that they are now docking on the popular central Minnesota lake.

Founder Luke Kujawa says you have the option of a daily boat rental, or you can sign-up for a yearly club membership.

Our members pay an annual fee and then get to use the boats, pontoons, ski boats, runabouts, and fishing boats at any of our locations. Our fleet is now over 250 boats at 16 locations and we're happy to say Lake Mille Lacs is our newest.

Kujawa says Your Boat Club has nearly 2,200 total members. He says last year Your Boat Club had over 20,000 individual boat trips with over 100,000 people.

Dail boat rental and annual memberships vary in the price range. You are encouraged to check their website information on the cost.

He says, besides Lake Mille Lacs, they are also in Cross Lake, Duluth, Gull Lake, Leech Lake, and several other popular Minnesota lakes.

The Lake Mille Lacs location will start with four boats at Eddy's Resort.