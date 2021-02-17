Board Approves 10-Year Lease with St. Cloud School of Dance

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area School District now has a more permanent plan for their gymnastics program.

Wednesday night's meeting, the school board approved a long-term lease with the St. Cloud School of Dance. The current two-year lease for the program’s practice facility expires at the end of February.

Executive Director of Finance and Business Services Amy Skaalerud says the cost of the lease will remain the same at first.

The lease amount, in terms of the monthly amount, will stay the same as what our current monthly lease amount is for the first year of the lease, and then we'll have a 2.5 percent inflationary increase each year thereafter.

The 10-year lease includes signage on the building for the gymnastics program and an option to terminate early in the event of the MSHSL eliminating gymnastics from their programming. The lease also comes with a renewal option for another 10-year term at the completion of the first.

In addition to using the school of dance facility, the St. Cloud gymnastics program hosts their meets at Tech High School.

