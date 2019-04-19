Blue Jays Edge Twins, Rosario

The Twins lost 7-4 at home against the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday afternoon. Michael Pineda had his worst start of the year allowing 7 hits and 6 earned runs in 3 2/3 innings to take the loss and drop to 2-1. Eddie Rosario hit a pair of solo home runs and now has 6 home runs this season. Willians Astudillo went 2-4 with a run scored and Jonathan Schoop had 2 hits and 1 RBI.

The Twins are 9-7 and will start a 3-game series at Baltimore tonight at 6:05, pregame on WJON at 5:30. Right hander Jose Berrios (2-1) gets the start on the mound for the Twins and right hander Alex Cobb (0-0) toes the rubber for Baltimore. The Orioles are 8-12.