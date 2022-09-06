Bloomington Man Faces Possible DWI Charges Following Crash
SWANVILLE -- A Bloomington man faces charges after crashing his vehicle in Morrison County.
Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash in Swanville just before 9:30 p.m. Friday.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Duane Hoffman was heading north on Balcony Road when he struck two parked vehicles. Hoffman was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with minor injuries.
His passenger, 52-year-old Anthony Notermann of Swanville, was also taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.
Authorities say Hoffman is being held in the Morrison County Jail pending DWI charges.