Bloomington Man Faces Possible DWI Charges Following Crash

(Photo: Morrison County Jail)

SWANVILLE -- A Bloomington man faces charges after crashing his vehicle in Morrison County.

Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash in Swanville just before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Duane Hoffman was heading north on Balcony Road when he struck two parked vehicles. Hoffman was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with minor injuries.

His passenger, 52-year-old Anthony Notermann of Swanville, was also taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities say Hoffman is being held in the Morrison County Jail pending DWI charges.

 

