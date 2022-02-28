Blois Olson on the Budget Surplus, Fall Elections, More

ST. PAUL -- The state's project budget surplus is continuing to grow. Blois Olson is a political analyst from Fluence Media. He says the growing surplus will continue to drive discussions between the Democratic-led House and the Republican-led Senate at the State Capitol.

Olson also says the doesn't think a proposed Minnesota state gas tax holiday for the summer months is going to pass in the state legislature.

A special election is coming up to fill the open seat in Minnesota's Congressional District 1 with the death of Representative Jim Hagedorn. Olson breaks down the names of potential people running for that open seat.

Get our free mobile app

Olson is on the News @ Noon show on WJON every Monday at 12:20 p.m. If you missed the conversation, listen below.

You can follow Olson on Twitter with his regular newsletter.