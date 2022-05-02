Blois Olson on Legislative Session, Upcoming GOP Convention

ST. PAUL -- There are three weeks left in the Minnesota Legislative Session.

Political Analyst Blois Olson says with the biggest hurdle now cleared with the passing of the Unemployment Insurance Trust fund bill and the COVID-19 bonus money for frontline workers, he says he's not sure how much more will get done this session.

Olson says he'll be watching the conference committees and see how often they are meeting for a sign of how much Senate Republicans and House Democrats still want to get done this session.

Get our free mobile app

Olson also talked about the upcoming Republican State Convention. It will be held in two weeks. This past Friday GOP candidate for governor Michelle Benson suspended her campaign. Also over the weekend one of the front runners for the Republican endorsement Scott Jensen took a 'lock him up' message on the campaign trail referring to Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon.

Olson is on the News @ Noon Show on WJON every Monday at 12:20 p.m. You can keep up with Olson and his daily newsletter by following him on Twitter.