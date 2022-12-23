Blizzard, Wind Chill Warnings Continue Into Saturday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Stong winds and bitter cold temperatures will continue on Friday across the Midwest.

The National Weather Service says a Blizzard Warning remains in effect until 6:00 a.m. on Saturday. Widespread blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

A Wind Chill Warning will be in effect until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org