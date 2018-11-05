Blazers Blow Out Wolves Sunday

The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-81 Sunday night in Oregon. The loss drops the Timberwolves to 4-6 overall this season, and 0-5 away from Target Center.

Wolves guard Jimmy Butler decided he wouldn't play in Sunday's game, leaving Minnesota short-handed. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 23 points and Andrew Wiggins scored 17, but no other Wolves scored double-digit points. Minnesota shot just 31% from the floor as a team.

The Timberwolves will have a quick turnaround when they play in Los Angeles against the Clippers Monday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports, with pregame coverage beginning at 9 p.m.