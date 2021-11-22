Black Friday Shopping in Delano Could Bring Some Unique Finds

If you are heading out this coming weekend to grab some great deals for your holiday shopping, this might be the event for you.

Posted on their social media page, the Wood Shed in Delano is having an event this weekend where you could pick up some unique gifts for family and friends. Or, some gifts for yourself. There is absolutely nothing wrong with taking advantage of great deals during the holiday season for yourself. I mean, why not, right?

According to their page, looks like you could score on so many fun items. A lot of them seem to be Minnesota-themed items as well.

Home decor, kitchen goods, baby gifts, hats, mittens, make up bags, barn-wood signs, socks, and much more!

This year, my opinion is that it's important to shop local. I mean, it's always important, but this year with so many small businesses having to dig out from the pandemic, it's great to be able to support local businesses. There are a couple of pluses when shopping this way. First, obviously, you are supporting local shops, but also, generally, you are able to find some items that you wouldn't find necessarily at a big box store.

Doesn't look like we are going to get any bad winter weather for the holiday weekend, so it might be a great time to take a little road trip to Delano. And maybe find some great things along the way too.

Happy Thanksgiving week, and Black Friday shopping weekend!

