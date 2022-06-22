Bike Stolen in Waite Park; Storage Unit Broken Into in Freeport

Waite Park Policer is reporting a bike stolen while parked at McKinley school. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON today. She says the bike was stolen while the student was in school. No information about the bike is available.

The Stearns County Sheriff's department is reporting a burglary of a storage facility on 3rd street southeast in Freeport. Mages says a unit on the west side of the building was entered by striking the handle off the door. Another unit was entered by cutting the padlock according to Mages. Several items were taken including firearms, electronics, etc...

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

