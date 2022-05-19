Big Sports Weekend in the St. Cloud Metro Area

UNDATED -- The hospitality industry in the St. Cloud metro area is going to get a huge shot in the arm this weekend with four big sporting events in town. Events are being held in St. Augusta, Waite Park, St. Cloud and Sartell.

Mike Johnson is the Sports and Special Events Manager for the St. Cloud Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. He says the Granite City Classic disc golf tournament is in St. Augusta.

Friday through Sunday out in St. Augusta there is the Granite City Classic disc golf tournament being hosted by the St. Cloud Disc Golf Club in Hidden Lake Park.

Johnson says 100 professional competitors will be on the course on Saturday and 100 amateurs will compete on Sunday. The event is sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association.

There's also the 40th annual Apple Duathlon on Friday and Saturday in Sartell.

Waite Park Babe Ruth is hosting a baseball and softball tournament at River's Edge Park in Waite Park.

On the baseball side, there is going to be three separate divisions. Twenty-three teams are coming to town and there will be a total of 61 games between Friday evening and Sunday afternoon. On the softball side, there's going to be 24 total teams coming into town.

Over at the Municipal Athletic Complex, The National Junior College Athletic Association is hosting the Region 13 Final Four baseball tournament with the St. Cloud Technical and Community College competing along with teams from Rochester, Willmar, and Brainerd. That tournament actually started last weekend at Dick Putz field with 10 teams in town.