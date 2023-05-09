Big Scratch Off Lottery Winner in Becker

BECKER (WJON News) -- There was a big lottery winner in Becker.

Someone playing the scratch-off game Platinum won $200,000.

The ticket was bought at Bill's Superette.

For that game, tickets cost $10 each.

The top prize is $200,000.

