I know Kwik Trip is all in on the phrase big on fresh, low on price but this beef steer in Hutchinson simply wanted to see it for himself. Someone was able to take a pic of the heifer and Kwik Trip got a hold of it and the rest is internet history!

The post from the infamous convenience chain has been shared more than 550 times and has more than 370 comments ranging from jokes about fresh milk to fresh meat to other Kwik Trip-isms.

My favorite comment comes from Renee Holzer above. Did you read it?

"Lotta milk jokes on here...but that's not a dairy cow"

I guess that's one way to spot country folks from the metro area.

The heifer was roaming throughout town on the day the picture was taken as someone commented that it was at the local Aldi's too.

I have NO idea what happened with this heifer not sure if the owner was located or if is visiting another Kwik Trip somewhere in Minnesota or Wisconsin. I checked both the local police department and the McLeod County Sheriff's Office but couldn't find any mention of cattle roaming through town.

If you see something odd or funny like a heifer at a Kwik Trip, snap a pic and send it our way using our FREE app!

