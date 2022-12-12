Possible Drunk Driver Leads to Multiple Car Crash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A complaint of a possible drunk driver led to a multiple-vehicle crash in St. Cloud Monday morning.

Just before 11:00 a.m., the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a possible drunk driver driving on the wrong side of the road in St. Wendel Township.

Deputies located the vehicle and tried to make a stop, but the driver began driving through several yards in West St. Cloud. The officer stopped the pursuit due to safety reasons.

A short time later, the deputy was waved down by construction workers in the area and told a man had stolen their truck.

Responding units from the Sartell Police Department saw the truck and tried another stop.

The driver failed to stop for officers and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of 36th Avenue North and 10th Street North before crashing into a tree nearby.



Both drivers were injured and taken to St. Cloud Hospital. The crash remains under investigation.