Big Lake Man Pleads Guilty in Undercover Child Sex Sting

ST. CLOUD -- A Big Lake man caught in an undercover sting involving online chat rooms and the solicitation of a child has pleaded guilty.

Stearns County court records show 32-year-old Matthew Piram messaged a decoy account set up by the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force last September. Piram was accused of soliciting, who he believed was a 15-year-old girl, to engage in sexual conduct.

According to the charging complaint, the initial conversation began in late September and transitioned from a social media app to a private email Piram shared with the undercover officer. After completing the investigation, officers went to Piram's home and arrested him.

Piram has pleaded guilty to felony engaging in electronic communication describing sexual conduct with a child.

He'll be sentenced on May 5th.

