Big Lake Man Hurt in 3-Car Crash Near Becker

BECKER -- A Big Lake man was taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash near Becker.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday just before 1:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 25 and 82nd Street in Becker Township.

An SUV, driven by 54-year-old Julio Cantoran of Big Lake, was traveling south when it slid into the oncoming lane of traffic, hitting the wheels of a semi, driven by 43-year-old Anthony Wellnitz of Ogilvie. The SUV bounced off the trailer and back into the southbound lanes of Highway 25, hitting a minivan driven by 29-year-old Heather Brademan of St. Cloud.

Cantoran was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other two drivers were not hurt.