Big Lake Man Found Dead in Mississippi River After Mower Accident

BIG LAKE -- A Big Lake man is dead after a lawnmower accident near the Mississippi River Monday afternoon.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened in the 20000 block of County Road 14.

Sheriff Joel Brott says a neighbor was checking on 89-year-old Ralph Hermes, and found him underneath the mower in the river.

Brott says it's believed Hermes was on a riding mower near a 15-foot drop from the edge of his lawn down to the river bank, when the mower tipped over, rolled down the bank and pinned his arm underneath the mower.

Hermes was pronounced dead at the scene.