Big Lake Hosting Free Outdoor Movie Night Friday

Big Lake's "Movie In the Park(ing) Lot" series returns this Friday, May 20th with a showing of the Pixar movie "Luca."

The film is set to begin at dusk, approximately 9 p.m., while the event itself (including parking) begins at 8. In addition to the movie, the event will feature food trucks and vendors like Gouda Q, Mister Lemonade and a kettle corn vendor.

According to IMDB, the movie Luca centers around a human being and a sea monster's friendship.

There are a few guidelines that the event organizers ask that moviegoers follow, via Facebook:

-Because of sight line obstruction large trucks, vans, or SUVs, will be parked in the back rows. Follow directions from event staff.

-For your own safety, no one is allowed to sit on top of their vehicle for any reason. However, attendees may sit in the back of a pick-up truck or in an open tailgate of an SUV or hatchback.

-To avoid disturbance, if unknown, please consult your car’s operating manual ahead of time for instruction on how to manually turn off your headlights before movie start.

-Parking will begin at 8 p.m. On the night of the movie a slide on the big screen will instruct you which FM channel we will be using for sound. Turn off engine after parking, use the accessory setting to keep FM radio on and to roll down windows.

-We ask that you keep your stereo volume to a reasonable level and do not disturb the people around you.

-We kindly ask that you leave pets at home and refrain from smoking during the movie.

- You are welcome to bring food with you or to purchase concessions onsite. We ask that you take your trash with you and dispose of it properly.