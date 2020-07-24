UPDATE: Victim of Suspected Homicide in Big Lake Identified

BIG LAKE -- The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the victim in a suspected homicide Thursday in Big Lake.

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott identified her as 62-year-old Rosalie Johnson.

Johnson was found inside the house where she lived with her husband and son. The medical examiner needed to review dental records to confirm that Johnson was the person her husband found deceased after returning to their home Thursday morning.

Johnson’s son, 20-year-old Eric Jordahl, 20, was arrested at the scene without incident. He is expected to make his first court appearance Monday.

Jail staff have not yet been able to take a booking photo of Jordahl.

Investigators on Friday continued to gather evidence at the home, located on the 1800 block of Golf Street, where the incident occurred.

Authorities received a 911 call about the incident Thursday morning around 9:15. The caller said his adult son was home and had just killed his mother. Officers arrived at the home, where a woman's body was found.

The investigation is ongoing.