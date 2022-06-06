Big Changes Coming to Gerhardson Chiropractic With Third Location

WAITE PARK -- A Waite Park chiropractic clinic is opening it's third location.

Gerhardson Chiropractic announced last week they are buying Cold Spring Chiropractic later this month.

Owner Dr. Lacie Gerhardson says this is their second expansion after opening their second location in Foley over a year ago.

My husband approached me about expanding again and I thought maybe I could take on one more location so we looked around the area. We reached out to Dr. Chuck Kinzer in Cold Spring, who was putting in 50 plus hours a week and right away he was like absolutely.

Gerhardson says they will take over the Cold Spring location on June 27th.

In addition to the Cold Spring clinic, Gerhardson says they have also acquired Foley Wellness Clinic and Granite City Chiropractic in St. Cloud.

Gerhardson says they plan to have all three doctors on staff to help provide a sense of normalcy for patients during this transition.

We're trying to keep some of those providers like Dr. Kinzer, Dr. Jeff Mies from St. Cloud and Dr. Matt Hoffman in Foley in place so patients can continue to see the provider they have always seen. We're trying to keep some familiarity but giving patients options to see someone else if they want.

She says Granite City Chiropractic and the Foley Wellness Clinic will combine with their current locations in Waite Park and Foley.

Gerhardson Chiropractic first opened in 2018 in the Midtown Square Mall. The business moved into their new location inside the former Famous Dave's building just over a year ago.