Big Brothers Big Sisters Announces Final Numbers from Gala

ST. CLOUD -- The numbers are in from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota's biggest annual fundraiser.

This year's Magic Moments Gala raised over $200,000 for the organization. All money raised at the event goes to help fund youth mentoring programs. The event also raised awareness for the program and the need for mentors from the community.

The 2019 BriAnna Kruzel award, which honors the legacy of kindness and generosity of a former Little Sister and High School Big Sister who passed away in September of 2013, was given to Vince Mohs . He currently serves on the Big Brothers Big Sisters Board of Directors.

The gala was held at River's Edge Convention Center on March 29th with over 600 guests in attendance.