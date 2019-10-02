Bicyclist Killed After Being Hit By Pickup Truck

SANTIAGO -- A bicyclist is dead after he was hit by a truck Tuesday night.

The incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. on 150th Avenue Southeast in Santiago Township.

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott says 60-year-old Ronald Otremba was biking on a road with narrow shoulders in the east lane, between the fog line and center line, when he was hit by a pickup truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 16-year-old girl, was not hurt. Police say she stopped at the scene and was cooperative with authorities.

The investigation remains active.