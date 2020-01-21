Beulah Rose Hutchens, 94, St. Cloud

September 20, 1925 – January 20, 2020

Beulah Rose Hutchens, age 94, St. Cloud, MN, died Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Beulah Rose was born September 20, 1925 in Sac City, IA to Elvie L. and Lillian (Bailey) Perry. She received a teaching degree from Iowa State Teachers College (University of Northern Iowa). On August 25, 1946 Beulah Rose was united in marriage to Warren H. Hutchens at the Little Brown Church, Nashua, IA. She taught in Nemaha and Clarion, Iowa and after they moved to St. Cloud, MN she was a long-time substitute for St. Cloud School District #742 and also taught adult evening school at the St. Cloud Vocational Technical College.

Beulah Rose was a member of First United Methodist Church where she was active in United Methodist Women, the Dorcas Circle and the 150th Anniversary Committee. She was a member of Chapter EQ of PEO Sisterhood, past president of Minnesota State Chapter of PEO, and St. Cloud Reading Room Society. Beulah Rose served on the St. Cloud Library Board, St. Cloud Park Board and was the first woman to serve on the St. Cloud Planning Commission. She helped organize the St. Cloud Friends of the Library, Minnesota Friends of the Library, St. Cloud Bi-Centennial Commission, St. Cloud AARP, the Minnesota State Legislative Committee, St. Cloud District #742 Faculty Wives, and St. Cloud District #742 Vocational Wives. Beulah Rose served as an officer in PTA in all the schools their four children attended and the St. Cloud District #742 Council of PTA. She enjoyed crafts, golf and going to concerts. Beulah Rose was also active in community service. It was her and Warren’s belief that it was important to give to the community that had given so much to them and their family.

Survivors include her daughter, Rev. Marva Jean Hutchens of Grand Rapids, MN; sons, Marvin (Marian) Hutchens of Brooklyn Park, MN; Marlin (Linda) Hutchens of Orlando, FL; Marlowe (Kim) Hutchens of Brooklyn Park, MN; seven grandchildren, Melissa (Ryan) Kalinowski, Michael (Tiffany) Hutchens, Melinda (Andrew) Rassmusen, Hailey (Joe) Santora, Paul (Hailey) Hutchens, Kayla Hutchens and Emily Hutchen; and eight great grandchildren, Tyson and Jalen Kalinowksi, Henry and Liam Rassmusen, Avery and Harper Hutchens, and Ella and Jaxon Santora.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Warren on March 10, 1994, brothers, Vernon C. Perry and Hubert Perry.

Pallbearers will be grandchildren.