Betty Koopmeiners, 72, St. Cloud

December 11, 1945 – June 23, 2018

Betty Koopmeiners, age 72, St. Cloud, MN died Saturday, June 23, 2018 at the home of her daughter in St. Cloud, MN.

A celebration of Betty’s life will be held on Thursday July 12, 2018 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Betty was born December 11, 1945 in Minden Township, MN to Carl Joseph and Catherine Margaret (Thelen) Diedrich. She married Richard Henry Koopmeiners on November 14, 1964. Betty worked for many years for Holes Webway. Betty and Richard moved to Sioux Falls, SD for Richard’s work with the railroad. They lived there for 34 years, returning to St. Cloud in 2015. Betty loved time with the family and watching Walker Texas Ranger as she was a huge Chuck Norris fan. She was a jokester and laughed at her own jokes. Betty also enjoyed traveling and gambling.

Survivors include her children, Dana (Gary) Sturm of St. Cloud, MN, Troy (Vicki) Koopmeiners of St. Joseph, MN; 5 grandchildren, Stephanie (Troy) Eckhoff, Kelsie (Roe Sr.) Hargrays, Tyler Koopmeiners, Braden Koopmeiners, and Ashley (Travis) Gruber; 9 great grandchildren, Roe Jr., DyShawn And Zayvion Hargrays, Aubree Schutz, Tyson, Isaac and Vaylyn Eckhoff, and Zoey and Zane Gruber; 6 brothers and 4 sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Richard and great grandson, Jacob Eckhoff.