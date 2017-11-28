Betty J. Kohs, 85, Oro Valley, AZ (formerly of St. Cloud)

January 24, 1932 - November 24, 2017

Betty J. Kohs, age 85, Oro Valley, AZ, formerly of St. Cloud, MN, died Friday, November 24, 2017 at St. Joseph Hospital in Tucson, AZ.

Funeral services will be Monday, December 4, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Sunday, December 3, 2017 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Betty was born January 24, 1932 in Little Falls, MN to Vincent and Anna (Ciminski) Ringwelski. She married Lee Kohs on August 28, 1954 in Little Falls, MN. Betty and Lee owned and operated Cavalier Formal Fashions in St. Cloud. Betty enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and going to Twins games. She also loved spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Lee Kohs of Oro Valley, AZ; son, Gordy Kohs of Roseville, MN; daughters, Carol Kohs of Sauk Rapids, MN; Cindy Kohs of Oro Valley, AZ; sister, Pat Reinke of Little Falls, MN; six grandchildren and one great grandchild.