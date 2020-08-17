Betty J. Adams, 86, Sartell

January 6, 1934 - August 10, 2020

Betty J. Adams, age 86 of Sartell, MN passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Cloud Hospital receiving hospice services.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to allow family members to attend. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Betty was born January 6, 1934 in Mountain Lake, MN to Peter and Bertha (Eitzen) Ewert. She graduated from Mankato High School. On June 5, 1954 she was united in marriage to Harold Adams at her family home in North Mankato. The couple made their home in North Mankato for many years and moved to the St Cloud Area in 1976. Betty started her career working as a telephone operator and ended it as a registered jeweler. Betty spent many years as a volunteer at the Whitney Senior Center and Country Manor Nursing home. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church. Betty and Harold spent years wintering in AZ and TX.

She was the social butterfly of the family. Betty enjoyed a nickel game of Farkle, watching a Twins game, and knitting for her church circle.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Harold of Sartell, MN; children, Kenneth of Minneapolis, MN, Phyllis (Bruce Gibson) Adams of Minnetonka, MN, and Susan (Taka) Yamada of Yokohama, Japan; grandchildren, Nic (Kristen) Juhlin of Blaine, MN, Kristin (Greg) Mohs of Tacoma, WA, and Wren and Anica Yamada of Yokohama, Japan; great grand children Jackson, Calleigh, Cecil, and Marigold.

Twin sister Bea Burkel passed away on August 11, 2020. Betty is preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial gifts may be directed to Hospice Care through the Centracare Foundation of St Cloud.