A segment of "America's Best Restaurants Roadshow" featuring St. Cloud's Bravo Burritos has hit YouTube.

The video is hosted by ABR's Danyel Detomo who went to Bravo on Good Friday to tape the video for the YouTube channel.

Co-owners Mike Lardy and Sam Hennen are featured making three dishes -- Deluxe Burrito with Beef Colorado, Smothered Burrito with Chicken Verde and Pork Slaw Tacos.

Bravos held a premiere party last night at the restaurant.

Lardy posted his thanks to their customers in a Facebook post. And he also recognized Bravo's founders, Bill and Helen Ellenbecker, writing:

Bravo Burrito was established April 16, 1985. The founders, William “Bravo Bill” and Helen Shay Ellenbecker, developed the concept, design, and all of the original recipes. After living in San Francisco for 13 years and traveling extensively throughout Mexico, Bill and Helen returned to St. Cloud with the goal of providing the most delicious, healthiest Mexican food in Minnesota; served in a casual, friendly, and eclectic environment.

Lardy and Hennen bought Bravo Burrito from the Ellenbeckers a couple years ago.

Watch the segment here or check out Bravo's listing on "America's Best Restaurants."

This isn't the first time "America's Best Restaurants Roadshow" has featured a St. Cloud restaurant. The YouTube channel featured The White Horse Tavern in a segment six months ago.