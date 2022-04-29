Best Burger Ever Closes, New Restaurant Plans to Move In

WAITE PARK -- A Waite Park burger joint has closed.

Best Burger Ever owner Jeff Lenourd says after 13 years they made a family business decision to close.

Get our free mobile app

He says the decision was not made lightly but with staffing issues, and rising prices in all facets of the business they felt it was time.

Lenourd says they thank all of their wonderful customers that dined at their little burger joint.

A sign on the building says a new business called Best Gyro Ever will be moving in. City officials say its unknown when the business plans to open.