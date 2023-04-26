Bernice Vogelgesang, 93, Roseville formerly of Little Falls

October 10, 1929 - April 25, 2023

Bernice Vogelgesang, 93 year old resident of Roseville, formerly of Little Falls, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, April 25. A private burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls at a later date.

Preceded in death by parents, Theodore and Emma Rychner; and siblings, Harvey, Edwin, Evelyn, Phillip and Merle.

Survived by her husband, Peter; Children, Nancy Vogelgesang and Kay (Edward) Bohl; 3 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren.

Family was very special to Bernice, Her husband of 72 years and her children were the center of her life. Bernice loved to travel and she kept busy doing all kinds of creative activities. She enjoyed meeting new people and never missed a social event. Her sly sense of humor and loving heart will be cherished by those who knew her.