Bernice M. Ness, 95, St. Cloud

:

January 17, 1926 – April 19, 2021

:

Bernice Mary Ness, age 95, St. Cloud, MN, died Monday, April 19, 2021 at Good Shepherd Senior Community, Sauk Rapids, MN surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be Friday, April 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. Burial will be in Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake, MN.

Bernice was born January 17, 1926 in Little Falls, MN to Maurice and Balbina (Schaefer) Ulginer. She married Ronald Louis Ness on November 8, 1947 in St. Cloud, MN. Bernice was employed by Franklin Manufacturing of St. Cloud for ten years. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. Bernice enjoyed cooking, fishing, camping, crocheting, sewing, puzzle books, playing cards (especially 31), and chocolate chip cookies.

Survivors include her son, John (Vicki Drewes) Ness of St. Cloud, MN; daughter, Donna Ness of St. Cloud, MN; sister, Betty Mallak of St. Cloud, MN; son-in-law, Wayne Kelley of St. Cloud, MN; 15 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and 7 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ronald on February 4, 1984, sons, Dennis, Kenneth and David Ness, and daughter, Nita Kelley.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Ness, Daniel Ness, Jacob Kifer, Christopher Clubb, Brian Vinkemeier and Ryan Tretter.