Bernice Bednark Drywa, 91, Pierz formerly of Harding

February 11, 1932 - October 9, 2023

Bernice (Bednark) Drywa, 91, died peacefully Monday, October 9, 2023 at her home in Pierz, MN, with family by her side.

She was born February 11, 1932, in Platte Township, the youngest of eleven to Stanley and Anelia (Sroka) Pulak.

In 1948 she married Ben Bednark. Together they started, owned, and operated Bednark Manufacturing for 30 years near Harding, and were members of St. Mary’s Polish National Catholic Church. Bernice was one of the founders of the Harding First Response team, in addition to always being there to help those in the community who were struggling with their health and in need.

In 1985, five years after Ben died, Bernice moved to Fountain Hills, AZ. There she volunteered with hospice for many years, giving comfort and care to the dying and their families. She enjoyed her part-time job at the local grocery store, garage-saling, trips to the casino, and going to the VFWs for bingo to meet the many friends she made while there. Always the life of the party and quick with a joke, she loved dancing to country and old time music, pulling partners out of the audience to make sure everyone had a good time.

She married Henry Drywa from Milwaukee, WI in 1987, and they had 12 happy years together.

In 2014 she moved back to Minnesota, settling in Pierz, where she enjoyed visiting with family, reading, and playing cards and bingo at the senior center.

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Benjamin Bednark and Henry Drywa; siblings Mary, Virginia, Helen, Caroline, Paul, Edward, Josephine, Julian, and infant Stanley Jr.; granddaughter Angie Young and her fiance Dale Bleichner.

Bernice is survived by children: Karen Jones, Daniel Bednark, Cheryle Andrea (Jerry Marshik), Donna Young (Wes), John Bednark (Deborah), Greg Bednark (Janet), Rob Bednark (Sara); 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; sister Eleanore Skochenski, and sister-in-law Gladys “Blondie” Bednark.

A celebration of Bernice’s life will be held from 11:00-2:00 on Saturday, Oct 21, 2023 at Frosty’s Bar & Banquet Hall in Pierz, MN – please come with stories and memories of Bernice to share. In lieu of flowers or monetary donations, in honor of Bernice, the family requests that people do acts of kindness to those in need, as Bernice always did.