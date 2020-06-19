ST. PAUL -- There were another 362 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths reported Thursday.

The Minnesota Department of Health says statewide there are over 32,000 cases and 1,361 deaths, with 1,077 of those coming from long-term care facilities.

Stearns County added five new cases (2,126 cases and 19 deaths), Benton County recorded two new cases (200 cases and 3 deaths) and Sherburne County had one new case (272 cases and 4 deaths).

The MDH says there are 339 people hospitalized with the coronavirus, and 168 of them are in the ICU.

The state has completed over 475,000 COVID-19 tests.