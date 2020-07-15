Benton County to Begin Live-Streaming Commissioners’ Meetings

FOLEY -- Benton County is joining the digital age and will begin live-streaming its Board of Commissioners meetings.

Starting with the July 21st board meeting, you will be able to watch the meeting live on YouTube. You'll be able to find a link to the meeting on the county's website. Just search for "watch a county board meeting" on the site.

Meetings start at 9:00 a.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of every month.

If you miss the meeting, they will be archived on the county's YouTube channel.