Benton County Tightening Public Access Restrictions

FOLEY -- Benton County is restricting public access to their facilities starting Thursday.

Officials say the Benton County Government Center will remain open, but public access will cut back.

The Sheriff's Office lobby will be open to jail visitors or by appointment only. Applications for carry permits will be accepted online only.

The Government Center in Foley will be open on a case-by-case basis, and the Benton County DMV will remain closed until further notice.

