Benton County Tables Plan to Send Officers to Minneapolis

FOLEY -- Benton County commissioners want more time to research a mutual aid plan before sending sheriff's deputies to help with security during the Derek Chauvin murder trial.

Commissioners voted 4-0 with one abstention to further review the mutual aid agreement and ask surrounding counties whether they are sending officers to help.

Commissioners also voiced some concerns about the Minneapolis City Council's efforts to defund the police department amidst the need for extra officers during the trial.

The board will revisit the request again at their March 16th meeting.